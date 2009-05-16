Communities Work Together To Help S&S Teacher

Volunteers from multiple communities in Texoma are spending their days off raising money to help out a local teacher who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. KTEN's Jhen Kordela has what organizers are doing to help.



Author William Arthur Ward once wrote: "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires."

"It's really hard to find a teacher that'll care for her students any more than what Mrs. Smith does," says Amanda Richardson, who's helping out. "She's opened her heart to every single one of her pupils and will continue to do so."

Mrs. Tomi Smith, who teaches 5th grade at the S&S Independent School District has inspired communities -- Sherman, Denison, Sadler and Southmayd -- to come together.

"She's recently been diagnosed with brain cancer," says Richardson. "And, she's the most loving, caring person you'll ever meet. She's always there for the community."

Now, friends and family have a message for her to get well soon!



They're gathering everything from books to boots, with enough stuff to pack an entire house.

Owners gave their vacant rental property to fill with items to sell.

It's the second of at least three events to raise money for Mrs. Smith's health care costs.

"Especially now with the economy as it is, it just takes a detrimental toll," says Richardson.

Mrs. Smith has taught at S&S elementary for five years.



If you missed the garage sale, organizers are hosting a fundraiser cookout on May 23rd from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the S&S football field.

You can also donate by calling Kathy Richardson at 903-818-1830.

- Jhen Kordela, KTEN News.





