Red Cross Helps After Sherman House Fire

The Red Cross is assisting family members after their Sherman home caught fire Friday.

The organization is helping two people, a husband and wife, get food and lodging.

Crews responded to the fire before 11am in the 400 block of West Dulin Street.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen, possibly by grease.

Flames spread to the attic and created extensive smoke damage to the home, but - according to fire department officials - the house is not a total loss.

The couple was home at the time, but they and their two dogs made it out ok.