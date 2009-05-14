Statement from Pilkilton Dodge on Chrysler Announcement - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Statement from Pilkilton Dodge on Chrysler Announcement

Posted:

From news release:

In response to today's news and announcements by Chrysler:

Fred Pilkilton Motors has been in business for 66 years, since 1943.  Fred Pilkilton Motors is an Independent Dealer that has Chrysler as one of its suppliers.  Chrysler is making some announcements today about their dealer body as a whole.  At this time, Chrysler is working through bankruptcy and not building automobiles.  The bankruptcy judge has the final say in how Chrysler handles it's restructuring, including the dealership franchises.  We'll see how it goes. 

For us, we own the building, land, facilities, automobiles, and business ourselves and will continue in business.  We will miss Chrysler, but before we acquired the franchise we had Studebaker, American Motors/Rambler, and Dodge. 

We have and still also:

  1. sell current model program and used vehicles,
  2. still have a service department for repairs, parts, accessories, & body/glass repairs, 
  3. sell boats and personal watercraft (jet skis), 
  4. sell trailers, 
  5. custom paint & graphics & leather upholstery & conversions

We are still committed to doing business downtown in Denison, Texas. 

We've been blessed by God through the years and our faith is all in Him! 

Thanks, Fred

Fred Pilkilton
Fred Pilkilton Dodge
420 W. Woodard St.
Denison, Tx. 75020
In the same business location since 1943! That's 66 Years serving Texomaland! Three Generations!