Most Popular Baby Names in Texas

From news release:

Find the Most Popular Baby Names in Texas for 2008
The Social Security Administration today announced the most popular baby names in Texas for 2008.  Continuing a popular Mother's Day tradition, last Friday the federal government's top official for baby names, Michael J. Astrue, Commissioner of Social Security, announced the nation's most popular baby names. 

How does Texas compare to the rest of the country?  William and Emily topped the list.  Nationally, Emma and Jacob were the most popular baby names.

Please click on the Most Popular Baby Names link at Social Security's website -- www.socialsecurity.gov -- to see the top baby names for 2008.  The top five boys and girls names for 2008 in Texas were:

            Boys:                                        Girls:
            1)   William                         1)   Emily
            2)   Jacob                           2)   Isabella
            3)   James                           3)   Abigail
            4)   Ethan                            4)   Emma
            5)   Elijah                            5)   Madison

In addition to each state's top 100 baby names, Social Security's website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys' and girls' names for 2008 and a list of the top 100 names for twins born in 2008.  Jacob and Joshua are the most popular twins' names.  The website also offers lists of baby names for each year since 1880.  New to the website this year is the "Change in Name Popularity" page.

To read about this year's winner for biggest jump in popularity, how Barack is climbing the charts and whether or not Elvis still lives, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/pressoffice/pr/baby-names2008-pr.htm.