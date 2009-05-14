Chrysler Lists Four Local Dealerships for Closure - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Chrysler Lists Four Local Dealerships for Closure

CHRYSLER DEALERS
    Chrysler moves to eliminate 25 percent of its dealers

    NEW YORK (AP) - Chrysler LLC has told a bankruptcy court it plans to eliminate 789 of its dealers - or about 25 percent of them - across the country as part of its restructuring process.
    The automaker has about 3,200 dealers but says that's too many. It wants to have stronger, more profitable dealers with better facilities.
    Chrysler spokeswoman Kathy Graham says the company will notify specific dealers before commenting publicly.
    The dealers likely will have a right to appeal to get off the list. The move could have a devastating impact on cities across the U.S., costing jobs and tax revenue.

Four Local dealers slated for closure are Reynolds Autogroup in Durant, Crossroads Superstore in Atoka, Fred Pilkilton Motors in Denison, and El Dorado Motors in McKinney.

Here's how the appear on Chrysler's list:

JHS BUSINESS ASSOCIATES INC DBA CROSSROADS SUPERSTORE 44970 DTCJ
1701 SOUTH MISSISSIPPI
ATOKA, OK 74525

REYNOLDS AUTOGROUP, INC. DBA REYNOLDS AUTOGROUP, INC. 68323 CDTJ
2104 W EVERGREEN ST
DURANT, OK 74701-4624

FRED PILKILTON MOTORS 420 W WOODARD 56822 DT
DENISON, TX 75020-3139

EL DORADO MOTORS INC DBA EL DORADO CHRYSLER JEEP 68399 CJ
2110 N CENTRAL EXPY
MCKINNEY, TX 75070-3744

