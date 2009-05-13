Sherman Donors Give Caps & Gowns - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sherman Donors Give Caps & Gowns

Sherman ISD has found a way to save its students some money in these tough economic times.

Officials with the school district sent e-mails to parents of seniors at the high school.

They were asking for caps and gowns worn by any older children.

So far, they've received ten gowns, several caps, offers of free tassels and discounts on dry cleaning.

They plan on loaning them out to students each year who are in severe financial need.

Michelle Burton is SHS's Guidance Counselor for seniors. She says, "Well, we always knew we had a terrific community with great business people, organizations, parents, kids, and they've just risen to the occasion and just volunteered above and beyond what we asked."

The school is still accepting caps and gowns from anyone who would like to donate.