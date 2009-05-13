Ardmore's Michelin Employees Returning to Work

Google's testing a new method of log in that relies on your smartphone for authentication. It does away with passwords entirely, except in instances where your phone is inaccessible.

Google wants to replace your password with your smartphone

Facebook and Microsoft have come out and said they offer equal pay for their employees regardless of gender — but what about the rest of Silicon Valley? New data from a job recruiting startup doesn’t paint a promising picture for women in tech.

Facebook and Microsoft may offer equal pay, but women in tech still earn less

Samsung has been a leader in the internet of things space for some time now, but it looks like the company is set to get even more serious about the space — so much so that it’s going to invest a whopping $1.2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years on research and development into connecting everyday devices.

Samsung is investing $1.2 billion in the Internet of Things

It’s been a rough few months for Netflix shareholders, and a recent quarterly earnings report didn’t help.

These new developments might change how you use social media.

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

Good news for some Holland Group employees: Michelin will be bringing back quite a few of them after letting them go last year. KTEN's Meredith Saldana met with one of the employees.

The worker tells KTEN News they are excited to have the opportunity to head back to work, especially during these tough economic times.

According to the Holland Group, they will be headed back to work in full force June 1.

Just a few weeks from now, 62 employees are headed back to work at Ardmore's Michelin tire plant.

By the end of July, they plan to have approximately 82 of people working out at the plant.

Greg Lornes was let go just before the holidays last year and says it was hard on the employees that lost their jobs and says the re-hire couldn't have come at a better time.

Lornes says, "You've got people losing their cars, losing their homes you know anything from supporting children and to know that they're coming back at a great wage it's real helpful."

Lornes says they're now trying to contact those that lost their jobs last year and are even inviting new applicants to come by their Ardmore's office to apply.

He says all you'll need are two forms of id, a high school diploma and to pass a drug test.

The Holland Group has been teaming up with Michelin for the last five years and says they're happy to be working with them again.

Meredith Saldana, KTEN News