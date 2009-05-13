Grayson Co. Appraisals Out: Residents Surprised

Despite the slow economy, appraisers say property values in Grayson County are doing well. Forbes magazine even says Texas has the best large state economy in the country, with home values up in many communities.

Residents are trickling in to the Grayson County Appraisals Office in Sherman. They want to know why the value of their property has gone up with the economy the way it is.

Appraisers say their estimates are based on last years rates, and despite what the economy does they are required to appraise property at market value. In other words if Grayson County is doing better then the nation, then property there will be more valuable.

Kenneth Langford, who lives in Van Alstyne, says the increase is making it impossible for him to retire. "I'm trying to retire. I'm out of my business, hoping to retire in a couple months, but with taxes and insurance going up, I may have to keep working."

Teresa Parsons, Grayson County Chief Appraiser, says, "Because there's 80,000 parcels we don't get to every parcel every year, so the result of an increase may not be because of the market value for this year. It may be because we're just now getting back to that property."

You'll only get a new estimate if your a new homeowner, if your property value increased over $1,000, or if your assessed value has changed.

If your not happy with the apparisal you can go to the Grayson County Appraisal Office in downtown Sherman and have an property looked at again.

