Grayson County Airman Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Air Force Airman Nikki A. Fincher graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

She is the daughter of Tammy Fincher of Farm To Market Road 121 W., Van Alstyne, Texas. Fincher is a 2008 graduate of Van Alstyne High School.