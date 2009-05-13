OK Voters Elect Commissioner, School Board Member, Town Trustees

Tuesday, May 12, 2009 was Election Day for three southeastern Oklahoma Counties.

---

In Atoka County, Phillip Culbreath beat out two challengers for the Democrat nomination for County Commissioner, in District 3.

Culbreath will face Republican Gene Logue on June 9.

---

In Johnston County, Clint Dilbeck was the top vote-getter for the Coleman Public Schools' Board of Education race, Office #2.

Dilbeck defeated Ronald Needham and John Walter Purcell.

---

And in Pontotoc County, incumbent Ward 2 Roff Town Trustee defeated challengers Murl Phillips and Doris Harrison.

But in the Ward 4 race, incumbent Edward Tingle lost to challenger Melissa Morgan. Morgan also defeated Donald Burkhead.

---

To see the vote totals and percentages, click here.