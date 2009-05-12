Election Day in Three Southeastern Oklahoma Counties

Also on KTEN.com

In Atoka County, three candidates are competing for the Democrat nomination for County Commissioner, in District 3. They are Phillip Culbreath, Jerry Settlemire, and Clint Crites.

The winner will face Republican Gene Logue on June 9.

In Johnston County, three candidates are competing for the Coleman Public Schools' Board of Education race, for Office #2. They are Ronald Needham, John Walter Purcell, and Clint Dilbeck.

And in Pontotoc County, two incumbent Roff Town Board of Trustees members are facing two challengers each for Ward 2 and Ward 4.

The Ward 2 race puts incumbent Todd McCaskill up against challengers Murl Phillips and Doris Harrison.

The Ward 4 race has incumbent Edward Tingle fending off challengers Melissa Morgan and Donald Burkhead.

Polls close Tuesday at 7pm.