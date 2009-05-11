Heavy Rains Close Popular Tourist Site

This weekend, the park was able to open but only for campers swimming areas were still closed.

After Sunday night's rain that continued through this morning the park was forced to close again.

Park manager Tom Graham says with the big Memorial Weekend coming up, they were hoping to get a break from the rain to be able to start cleaning up.

Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

Graham says on a normal day the creek sees about 300 to 400 gallons of water per second.

Right now, about 5,000 gallons a second are rushing through the creek.

Graham says, "Behind me is the low water crossing that we use to get in and out of the park and this is the gage that we use to close the park. Right now, it's way too fast and too high for people to try to cross."

Graham says that normally the weekend before a holiday, like Memorial Day, they see about 5,000 people come through the park.

Because of the weather and numerous closings, he says their revenue is taking a drastic cut.

He fears they won't see those numbers this weekend.

Graham says they need about five days to repair the beaches that were washed out for the third time this year, repair park benches that were swept away, and clean out swimming areas before they'll be ready for Memorial Day.

