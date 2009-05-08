KFC Customers Angry over Coupon Fiasco

Google's testing a new method of log in that relies on your smartphone for authentication. It does away with passwords entirely, except in instances where your phone is inaccessible.

Google wants to replace your password with your smartphone

Facebook and Microsoft have come out and said they offer equal pay for their employees regardless of gender — but what about the rest of Silicon Valley? New data from a job recruiting startup doesn’t paint a promising picture for women in tech.

Facebook and Microsoft may offer equal pay, but women in tech still earn less

Samsung has been a leader in the internet of things space for some time now, but it looks like the company is set to get even more serious about the space — so much so that it’s going to invest a whopping $1.2 billion in the U.S. over the next four years on research and development into connecting everyday devices.

Samsung is investing $1.2 billion in the Internet of Things

It’s been a rough few months for Netflix shareholders, and a recent quarterly earnings report didn’t help.

These new developments might change how you use social media.

Tech industry execs from companies including Apple, Facebook, and Amazon descended upon Trump Tower on Wednesday to meet with President-elect Donald Trump. But there was one notable web giant that surprisingly didn’t receive an RSVP.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

Give up the bad habits that drain your mental strength.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Despite pledge to boost diversity, Apple’s numbers have barely budged in past year

Apple has long been hailed as a little more consumer friendly than the likes of Android, but as sales of the iPad tumble, it looks like demand for the tablet may be coming from a slightly unexpected source — businesses.

As tablet sales tank, Apple finds iPad success from an unlikely source

After Oprah's show, viewers printed off millions of coupons like these for free chicken from KFC.

But now, KFC says you can no longer redeem them. KFC says the response was overwhelming, and people were lined up all the way out the door and around the corner at some locations forcing them to no longer accept the coupon.

Public opinions are forming across the nation.

Here's what one customer had to say. Roy Martin told KTEN News, "Well, I think KFC wanted the free advertisement and air time. And now, they're trying to back out on the deal."

KFC did say they apologize for the inconvenience and have introduced a "rain check" program, but customers say it's still not right and underestimating the popularity of the coupon should have been taken into consideration.

Cris Spencer told KTEN News, "If they're gonna say that, then they ought to give it away."

Peggy Langley said, "If they said they'd do it, they ought to honor it."

If you are still holding one of these coupons, KFC says to visit a participating KFC restaurant to pick up a "rain check" form.

KFC says you will then receive a new rain check coupon that you will be able to redeem at a later date.

KFC says if you choose to go the "rain check" route, they will throw in a free Pepsi, as well, for the inconvenience.

Reporting in Ardmore, Meredith Saldana, KTEN News.