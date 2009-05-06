GCSO Looking for Cows' Owner

From news release:

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help.

These two cows were located in the middle of the road on 334 Rustic Trail off of North Lincoln Park east of Van Alstyne.

According to neighbors in the area these cows have been running loose for awhile.

Anyone, have has information about the owner of these two cows, is asked to call the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 903-813-4411.