Sherman Airman Arrives for Duty in New Mexico

Air Force Airman 1st Class Marcus E.B. Shannon has arrived for duty at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, NM.

Shannon, a plans and scheduling apprentice, is assigned to the 27th Maintenance Operations Squadron. He has less than one year of military service.

He is the son of Robert E. and Lucille B. Shannon of Westside Drive, Sherman, Texas. The airman is a 2006 graduate of Sherman High School.