Durant Soldier Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Army Pvt. Rodger W. Nixon has graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC.

During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, physical fitness, and received instruction and practice in basic combat skills, military weapons, chemical warfare and bayonet training, drill and ceremony, marching, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, military courtesy, military justice system, basic first aid, foot marches, and field training exercises.

Nixon is the son of Tommy Nixon of Paddock Loop, Caddo, Oklahoma, and Freda Nixon of Durant, Oklahoma. The private graduated in 2000 from Durant High School.