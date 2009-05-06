Lamar County Soldier Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Army Pvt. Jessica M. Sawyer has graduated from basic combat training at Fort Jackson, Columbia, SC.

During the nine weeks of training, the soldier studied the Army mission, history, tradition and core values, physical fitness, and received instruction and practice in basic combat skills, military weapons, chemical warfare and bayonet training, drill and ceremony, marching, rifle marksmanship, armed and unarmed combat, map reading, field tactics, military courtesy, military justice system, basic first aid, foot marches, and field training exercises.

She is the daughter of Angela Dees of County Road 33900, and granddaughter of Myra McNabb of County Road 35710, both of Powderly, Texas. The private is a 2006 graduate of North Lamar High School, Paris, Texas.