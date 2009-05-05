With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

No confirmed cases of the new H1N1 flu virus have been reported in Grayson County. U.S. health officials are no longer recommending that schools close because of H1N1 flu .

From news release:

Austin College Addresses Case of Type A Influenza (Common Flu)

May 5, 2009 -- SHERMAN, TEXAS -- An Austin College faculty member was identified late Monday, May 4, as having a case of type A influenza (common flu). A resident of Collin County, the individual is currently being treated and will remain at home for at least the remainder of the week.

Following protocol established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, further testing is in process to determine if this is the H1N1 virus, and results are expected early next week. Meanwhile, the college is coordinating its campus efforts with the Grayson County Health Department and has been instructed by health officials to assume this is the H1N1 flu until tests results prove otherwise.

Besides informing college faculty this morning at a campus-wide meeting, Tim Millerick, vice president for Student Affairs, also met with students enrolled in the faculty member's classes. He was joined by Kathy Matthews, director of Health Services, to inform students about symptoms and preventative measures they should take. Parents of these students also have been contacted, along with the campus community as a whole.

Because a campus response team recently has been meeting on a daily basis to monitor the H1N1 health crisis in general, flu test kits were ordered last week as a preventative measure. These will be used in the event that students exhibit flu-like symptoms, including a fever in excess of 100 degrees and any combination of sore throat, cough, stuffy nose, chills, headache, body aches, or fatigue.

While this isolated incident may represent a single case of common flu, the college is taking every possible precaution to manage the situation and anticipates that finals and commencement activities all will take place as planned.

