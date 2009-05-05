Oklahoma's 1st H1N1 "Swine" Flu Case in Pontotoc County

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.

This typical scenario may be more dangerous than you think

For some people, dieting is easier with emotional support.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Losing weight comes down to eating fewer calories than you burn.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

Well-done meat may not be good for your blood pressure

No confirmed cases of the new H1N1 flu virus have been reported in Grayson County. U.S. health officials are no longer recommending that schools close because of H1N1 flu .

KTEN's Jocelyn Lockwood broke the news on KTEN News Midday, where KTEN-TV and KTEN.com viewers heard from Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Dr. Kristy Bradley make the official announcement.

The announcement occurred at an 11am news conference Tuesday in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma health officials say they have identified the first confirmed case of swine flu in Oklahoma.

The patient in Pontotoc County in southeast Oklahoma did not require hospitalization and is expected to make a full recovery. The person became ill after returning from a trip to Mexico.

Oklahoma joins 38 other states with cases of swine flu confirmed through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 400 cases have been reported nationally, and one death, a toddler from south Texas.

Oklahoma doctors are routinely sending in samples from patients with flu-like symptoms, and several of those have been sent on to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing.

KTEN's Meredith Saldana is speaking with Pontotoc County Health Department officials and will update this story Tuesday on KTEN News at 5.