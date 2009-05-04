Marshall County Airman Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Air Force Airman Nic T. Patton graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is the son of Joe Patton and Lara Clement of Brookside Drive, Madill, Oklahoma. Patton is a 2008 graduate of Kingston High School, Oklahoma.