Swine Flu Affects Prom Night Plans

No confirmed cases of the new H1N1 flu virus have been reported in Grayson County. U.S. health officials are no longer recommending that schools close because of H1N1 flu .

The swine flu is still affecting thousands of students across the state of Texas. No school closures here in Grayson County, but UIL activities are still on hold. Sherman ISD has been canceling some of their extracurricular activities. KTEN's Katy Blakey has more.

The swine flu is now affecting Sherman students' Prom Night plans. The district has moved their after party from Plano and are keeping it here in Grayson County.

After the dance students were planning on going to Main Event - a bowling alley and arcade in Plano. Instead they're after-prom party will continue right where the prom is happening: Tanglewood Resort.



With the risk of the swine flu situation down in the metroplex area the decision has been made to keep our students close to Sherman ISD," said Sherman Superintendent Dr. Al Hambrick.

Canceling all out-of-district field trips is just one thing the district has done to combat the swine flu. They've also ramped up their cleaning - focusing on school buses and doors, sanitizing everything.

All of the classrooms also have sanitizer so the kids can keep their hands clean throughout the day.

