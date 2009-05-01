Heavy Rains Force Sherman Road Repairs

City crews in Sherman are scrambling to make repairs to Ricketts Street after Wednesday's rain caused a wash out. KTEN's Katy Blakey has more.

Pounding rain and the fast moving waters of Pecan Creek lead to the collapse of a storm sewer on Ricketts St. The damage also caused a portion of the curb to break. Maintenance crews spent the day repaving and filling in the hole that was left.

Part of the street has been shut down and there were initial concerns the nearby bridge may have been damaged, but Sherman's Public Works Director says that's not so.

"The bridge was not impacted in any way," said Jeff Miller, Sherman's Public Works Director. "It was in an area before the bridge. The integrity of the bridge is just fine."

The road is expected to be back open by Friday evening and crews will return on Monday to make more repairs.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News

