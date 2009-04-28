Ardmore City School Issues Swine Flu Statement - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Ardmore City School Issues Swine Flu Statement

Posted:

From news release:

April 27, 2009

ACS POSTS INFORMATION ON RECENT SWINE FLU OUTBREAK

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ruth Ann Carr, has issued the following statement related to the Swine Flu outbreak.

"Ardmore City Schools is maintaining close communications with the Carter County Health Department to monitor the swine flu situation.  The district encourages parents and students to monitor our website and the Center for Disease Control website for up-to-date information.  In addition, we encourage everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control's recommendations for prevention.   We have included some fact sheets on our website along with the CDC's Web address."

Ardmore City Schools' website address is www.ardmoreschools.org.