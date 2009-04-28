Ardmore City School Issues Swine Flu Statement

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

With spring allergy season just around the corner, it's time to start thinking about how to deal with your symptoms, experts say.

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.

An attempt to develop a safe and effective "male pill" is making headway, according to preliminary results of a small study.

This typical scenario may be more dangerous than you think

This typical scenario may be more dangerous than you think

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Warning signs of heart disease in women, such as fatigue, body aches and upset stomach, may be shrugged off as symptoms of stress or a hectic lifestyle.

Losing weight comes down to eating fewer calories than you burn.

Losing weight comes down to eating fewer calories than you burn.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Bacon lovers, a new study has some bad news for you: Eating a lot of processed and red meats may up your odds for a serious liver condition and insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2 diabetes.

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Would that ice cold soda be as tempting if you knew that it might shorten your life?

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

Get ready for extreme heat. Researchers warn that climate change will soon trigger more severe summers across the United States.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

You might think twice about how you want that steak cooked.

Well-done meat may not be good for your blood pressure

Well-done meat may not be good for your blood pressure

No confirmed cases of the new H1N1 flu virus have been reported in Grayson County. U.S. health officials are no longer recommending that schools close because of H1N1 flu .

From news release:

April 27, 2009

ACS POSTS INFORMATION ON RECENT SWINE FLU OUTBREAK

Ardmore City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ruth Ann Carr, has issued the following statement related to the Swine Flu outbreak.

"Ardmore City Schools is maintaining close communications with the Carter County Health Department to monitor the swine flu situation. The district encourages parents and students to monitor our website and the Center for Disease Control website for up-to-date information. In addition, we encourage everyone to follow the Center for Disease Control's recommendations for prevention. We have included some fact sheets on our website along with the CDC's Web address."

Ardmore City Schools' website address is www.ardmoreschools.org.