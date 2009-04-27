Grayson Home Health CW VW Winner Checks Out Her New Ride

We have the winner of our Grayson Home Health CW VW!

Miss Johnnie Smithson of Kingston Oklahoma is the proud new owner of the Grayson Home Health CW VW.

She was one of hundreds of people who registered for the classic Volkswagen beetle.

Smithson told KTEN News Monday, "I was just excited. I couldn't believe it, and I told my husband, and he said, 'You didn't, your aggravating me,' ya' know. I said, 'Yes, I did.' I was thrilled to death."

Kelly Sexton operates Grayson Home Health, the company which sponsored the giveaway.

Sexton says, "Well, KTEN gave us a wonderful opportunity to step up there. We live here. We work here. We play here, and we love to support our community they support us so well we like to return that favor."

Congratulations to Johnnie Smithson, and thanks to Grayson Home Health for making it possible.