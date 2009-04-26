Grayson Home Health CW VW Winner Announced on Texoma CW News at 9

Wait is finally over! Now, we know the winner of the Grayson Home Health CW VW:

"Of Kingston... Yeah."

Miss Johnnie Smithson of Kingston, Oklahoma, is the new owner of the Grayson Home Health CW VW!

She was one of hundreds of people who registered for the classic Volkswagen beetle.

We've already contacted Miss Smithson, and she says she can't wait to get behind the wheel of her new car!

Once again, congratulations to her, and thanks to Grayson Home Health for making it possible.