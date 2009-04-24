Hundreds Attend KTEN/Workforce Solutions Job Fair - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Hundreds Attend KTEN/Workforce Solutions Job Fair

Posted:

In this tough economy, jobs are in high demand. That was apparent at Friday's job fair held at Midway Mall in Sherman.

Approximately 500 people showed up, hoping to get an offer from one of the 27 vendors.

Local colleges had booths, as well, for anyone interested in brushing up job skills this summer, or even part-time employment.

Bob Rhoden with Workforce Solutions Texoma told KTEN News, "Sometimes when the unemployment rate creeps up like this the few people that get laid off you can get discouraged and staff to think well there are no jobs out there so it's not going to dome any good to look and that's not true."

The event was sponsored by KTEN and Workforce Solutions Texoma.

Thanks to Angus Pit Stop barbeque for providing free food, and our local Coca-Cola distributor for the free drinks.

Event-goers also took advantage of their final opportunity to register to win the Grayson Home Health CW VW.

Be sure to turn in Saturday night, where we'll announce the winner on the Texoma CW News at 9.