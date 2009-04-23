KTEN Job Fair Can Help Adults and Teens Find Work

Schools will let out in just about a month and that means more teenagers looking for summer jobs. One option for teens and adults alike is a job fair tomorrow sponsored by KTEN and Workforce Solutions Texoma. KTEN's Deeda Payton has what to expect.

Executive Director for Workforce Solutions Texoma, Janie Bates, says you can expect to find a job or a summer education program that will further your career. "Eventhough Texoma is really at a good place in this economy, there may still be fewer jobs this summer than last year and sometimes when adults are laid off they take those jobs that youth would have filled."

That's why Workforce Solutions Texoma is recruiting people 16 to 24 to fill 200 paid positions in either Grayson, Fannin or Cooke County. That's on top of permanent employment positions. They are looking to outsource employees to everything from local radio stations to government offices.



You can apply for these positions and many others at Midway Mall April 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. KTEN will even feed you lunch. We'll have free hot dogs and Angus Pit Stop barbeque sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here's what local college students have to say about attending the job fair. "Definitely, i mean it beats having to drive around looking for a job. It's all in one place." "Yea i did consider it before I got my job in McKinney."

The job fair will feature 27 vendors and local colleges for anyone interested in brushing up their job skills in summer classes.

Also Grayson County College will be there looking to hire part-time professors, so if teaching is your passion here's your opportunity.

Deeda Payton, KTEN News.