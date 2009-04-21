Grayson County Airman Arrives for Duty in NM

From news release:

Air Force Airman 1st Class Ashley G. Alford has arrived for duty at Cannon Air Force Base, Clovis, NM.

Alford, an imagery analysis, is assigned to the 3rd Special Operations Squadron. She has served in the military for less than one year.

She is the daughter of Mildred E. Williams of Whitewright, Texas. The airman is a 2008 graduate of Whitewright High School.