Durant Soldier Graduates Advanced Training

From news release:

Army Pvt. Michael J. McNabb has graduated from the Infantryman One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Columbus, GA. The training consists of Basic Infantry Training and Advanced Individual Training.

During the nine weeks of basic combat training, the soldier received training in drill and ceremonies, weapons employment, map reading, tactics, military courtesy, military justice, physical fitness, first aid skills, and Army history, core values and traditions. Additional training included development of basic combat skills and battlefield operations and tactics, and experienced use of various weapons and weapons defenses available to the infantry crewman.

The Advanced Individual Training course is designed to train infantry soldiers to perform reconnaissance operations; employ, fire and recover anti-personnel and anti-tank mines; locate and neutralize land mines and operate target and sight equipment; operate and maintain communications equipment and radio networks; construct field firing aids for infantry weapons; and perform infantry combat exercises and dismounted battle drills, which includes survival procedures in a nuclear, biological or chemical contaminated area.

McNabb is the son of Carey McNabb of Creekwood Drive, and Nancy Sullivan, both of Durant, Oklahoma.