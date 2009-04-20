Grayson County Soldier Graduates Advanced Training

From news release:

Army Pfc. Joshua D. Shepard has graduated from One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Knox, KY, which consisted of basic military training and advanced individual training (AIT).

The first nine weeks of initial entry training, or basic combat training, the trainee received instruction in drill and ceremony, weapons, rifle marksmanship qualification, bayonet combat, chemical warfare, field training and tactical exercises, marches, military courtesy, military justice, physical fitness, first aid, and Army history, traditions, and core values.

During AIT, the soldier completed the seven-week cavalry scout course. The training included subjects and instructions to operate, maintain and fire M2/M3 Bradley fighting vehicles; call and adjust fire on enemy targets, recognize friendly and threat vehicles; conduct reconnaissance and security missions, perform foot patrols, conduct land navigation, locate and neutralize mines; and operate and maintain scout vehicles.

He is the son of Bill and Linda Shepard of Westline Road, Whitesboro, Texas. The private is a 2008 graduate of Whitesboro High School.