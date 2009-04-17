Grayson County Rotary Clubs Receive $100K Grant - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson County Rotary Clubs Receive $100K Grant

A five-sentence news release was e-mail out Friday to all member of the local Rotary Clubs serving Grayson County, Texas... news of a huge grant to help fund Four Rivers Outreach, a Sherman-based non-profit that specializes in Substance Abuse Services.

Below is the News Release from the Sherman Rotary Club:

$100K Challenge Grant Recipients Announced!

The Rotary Clubs of Sherman, Denison, Grayson County and Whitesboro were awarded the District 5810 $100,000 grant today from DG LB and Donna Showalter! The presentation was made during the Rotary District 5810 Conference, held in Frisco.  The money will benefit Four Rivers Outreach in Sherman and will be administered by the four Rotary clubs.

More details will be provided at Tuesday's club meeting [of the Sherman Rotary Club, at noon, in the Sherman Municipal Ballroom].  Please plan to attend the local presentation of the grant on Wednesday, April 22, 2009, 5:00 p.m. Four Rivers Outreach.