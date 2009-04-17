Grayson County Girl Gives Locks of Love - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson County Girl Gives Locks of Love

A 15 year-old Tom Bean High School student is donating her long hair for a worthy cause.

Cheyenne Guedea was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Before the cancer therapy takes her hair away, she wants to give it to Locks of Love.

She did it at Children's Medical Center in Dallas, and so far, she likes it.

Cheyenne says, "I feel good. It feels really cool. I can feel my neck and my hair is all short and cute. I like it."

Locks of Love provides hairpieces to children suffering from long-term medical hair loss.