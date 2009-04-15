Jermaine Gresham Arrested

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma football player has posted bond to settle an outstanding traffic citation that led to his arrest.

Tight end Jermaine Gresham, a former Ardmore Tiger, was arrested on Monday after police served a warrant over his failure to pay a Feb. 2 seat belt citation.

According to a Norman police incident report, Gresham didnt pay the ticket or appear before authorities to set a court appearance to resolve the ticket. A warrant was issued Feb. 17.

After being arrested, Gresham was taken to Norman Municipal Court, where he posted a $349 bond to settle the outstanding citation and the warrant.

Gresham was an All-American last season after catching 66 passes for 950 yards and 14 touchdowns.