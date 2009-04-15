Outcome of SOSU Arrests

Almost two weeks ago, two Southeastern Oklahoma State football players were arrested in Durant for assault, burglary and public intoxication. Now, one of the players is suspended from the team, while the other is apparently no longer on the team.

SOSU Head Coach Ray Richards said Freshman Defensive End Andrew Harvey is currently serving a suspension. Richards said he expects Harvey to be back on the field when the season begins in the Fall.

It's a different story with Freshman Defensive Tackle Justin Cordova. Richards said he believes Cordova has quit the team.

Both athletes are due in court May 20th. Harvey's still facing a charge of assault and battery. Cordova, at the moment, is only facing a charge of public intoxication.

As for the rest of the football team, the Savage Storm have their final scrimmage of the Spring this weekend. It's scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 PM. It is open to the public and free.