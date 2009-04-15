Sherman Mother Gives Father Serving in Afghanistan a Web's Eye View of Birth

Courtesy Photo of new father, Julian Jonse, in front of A-10

A local mother has given birth to her first child live on a webcam so her husband, serving overseas, wouldn't miss it.

The father, Julian Jonse, an Airman First Class for the United States Air Force is in Afghanistan, but he didn't have to miss the birth of his baby boy, named Aiden, at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman.

The live webcast went all the way from Grayson County to the Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan, where the father has been stationed for about two-and-a-half-months.

New mom, Brandi Jonse, told KTEN News about her husband's reaction, "Extremely excited, and he's very sad that he can't be here and be able to hold his own baby."

The idea to webcast Brandi's birth live cam from some of the Air Force websites.

The American Red Cross and Wilson N. Jones have worked together to make it all possible.