Expectant Sherman Mother to Give Father Web's Eye View of Birth

A Sherman mother is giving birth to her first child live on webcam, so her husband - who is serving overseas - won't miss the special moment.

The birth will be webcast from Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman to the Bagram Air Force Base in Afghanistan, where the father is stationed.

The dad, Airman First Class Julian Jonse, has been gone for about two and half months.

His wife of almost a year, Brandi Jonse, is due at any moment. She is nine days early.

Jonse told KTEN News, "My husband feels very excited that they have gone out of their way to make it possible for him to be able to view the birth of his first born child, so we are very excited."

The idea to webcast Brandi's birth live cam from some of the Air Force websites.

The American Red Cross and Wilson N. Jones have worked together to make it all possible.