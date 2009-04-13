Grayson County Airman Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Air Force Airman Nathaniel A. Powers graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is the son of Bruce and Kathy Powers of N. Highway 91, Denison, Texas. Powers is a 2008 graduate of Pottsboro High School, Texas.