Behind The Kitchen Door, 4/9/08

In this week's "Behind the Kitchen Door": a new report on salmonella outbreaks and how to keep your Easter holiday safe. KTEN's Katy Blakey reports.

Spinach, tomatoes, peanuts and now pistachios - consumers are still reeling after one of the biggest salmonella outbreaks in recent years - the salmonella outbreak lined to Peanut Corporation of America.

The outbreak has been linked to more 2,000 recalled products and nearly 700 illnesses. New data released from the CDC finds the rates of salmonella, e-coli and listeria infections haven't changed much between 2005 and 2008.

Officials say the findings "point to gaps in the current food safety system."

Now to the Easter holiday - due to the economy more Americans will be cooking their Easter feast at home instead of dining out this year.

Vacuum-packed fully cooked hams can be eaten right out of the refrigerator, but if you want to heat it bake at 325 degrees to an internal temperature of 140 degrees.

Cook-before-eating hams should be cooked to 160 degrees in an oven set no lower than 325 degrees.

When it comes to dyeing Easter eggs, purchase only refrigerated, clean, uncracked eggs. Wash your hands and wash the eggs. Then boil to a medium heat. Let stand for 15 minutes.

Before dying the eggs, make sure to wash your hands and only use food-safe coloring. Dye only the hard cooked, uncracked eggs.

And when going on the Easter egg hunt, its best not to eat any eggs you were not involved in cooking and handling. You can always go the safe route and just chose plastic eggs for hiding.



For more tips:

http://www.fsis.usda.gov/News_&_Events/NR_032607_01/index.asp

Katy Blakey, KTEN News



