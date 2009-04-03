Texoma Livestock Show Grand Champion Auctioned Off

A big turnout at this year's livestock show at Loy Lake Park.

This girl's steer, named "Rock," was the Grand Champion of the Texoma Livestock Show.

"Rock" was auctioned for $10,000. And its resale price was estimated at $977.

Harley Sargeant is a fourth grader at Texoma Christian Academy and has been raising the big guy since last May.

Harley is a member of the Grayson County 4-H.

She told KTEN News, "You have to wash them everyday and dry 'em and care about 'em. Just do it. Feed 'em and water 'em."

She's been showing for two years, but this is her first time to show at the Texoma Livestock Show.

Congratulations to all the winners.