Behind The Kitchen Door, 4/2/09

In this week's "Behind the Kitchen Door" we're back in Grayson County. KTEN's Katy Blakey has a rundown of your favorite eateries.

During lunchtime and dinnertime you can always find the parking lot at Chili's Bar and Grill packed. Just two weeks ago, health inspectors, paid the Sherman restaurant a visit. The biggest violation inspectors discovered releated to kitchen clean-up.

The dishwashing machine was not properly sanitizing dishes. Officials also noticed pickle slices, ranch dressing, beans and raw chicken without proper protection inside the walk-in cooler. They also found a couple of areas soiled, including the area underneath the fryers and the storage room. At one point, inspectors noted a "pink mold like substance" on the ice machine. These violations earned Chili's a *B on their latest inspection.

Also, a "Behind the Kitchen Doo" repeat - Aviano's II in Whitesboro. The family-run Italian restaurant scored poorly in the fall of 2008.

Inspectors returned in February. The restaurant was just one demerit shy of earning a "C," receiving one critical violation related to handwashing. Another violation for containers of raw poultry being stored above other food items and the owner was observed without a hair restraint. The 19 violations earned Aviano's II a "B" on their latest inspection.



Here's a couple of restaurants who are acing their health inspections. The Olive Garden, Catfish King, CiCi's Pizza and Burger King in Sherman all scored As.

Katy Blakey, KTEN News