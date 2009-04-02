Sherman Soldier Completes Specialized Training

From news release:

Army Pfc. James M. Brownlee has graduated from Phase I of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) course at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama.

The course is designed to train the soldier to detect, identify and disarm non-nuclear explosive ordnance, and assist with disposal of munitions and explosive devices, fuels and oxidizers; assist in detecting, researching, and identifying chemical and biological agents; locate, gain access, and dispose of buried ordnance, land mines, and other explosive devices. The student received the skills and knowledge required to understand fundamentals of basic electronics, maintenance and use of EOD tools and kits, and hazardous material transportation procedures.

He is the son of Victoria L. Brownlee of S. Farm to Market Road 1417, and James M. Brownlee of Dundale Circle, both of Sherman, Texas. Brownlee graduated in 2008 from Sherman High School.