Thackerville Building Bond

If you live in Thackerville you'll get to decide a big school bond soon, total amount $4,645,000. KTEN's Meredith Saldana has more on what this means for tax payers.

The superintendent tells me they're outgrowing their schools and have been for the last few years.

He says building costs are just a little less expensive than usual and now is the best time to start building.

The proposed high school, if approved, will add 9 classrooms, an inside gymnasium and more office space.

The district of over 300 students has already been fined once for too many students in a classroom and says they must make more room.

Superintendent David Herron says if this bond is passed they will continue to use the current high school in addition to the new one.

Herron says he knows this puts a burden on the tax payers but stresses the importance of needing to expand.

"But you know I would encourage people to look at the ones that didn't try to grow and they eventually had, you know, ended up closing their doors. You know cause when there used to be a community there your school was there. When the school left the community pretty much dried up," says Herron.

Bottom line for tax payers for every $100 you spend annually on taxes you will see an increase of about $38 a year that's about $3.22 a month.

Herron says if the bond is passed the new high school would be expected to be built in about a year.

There will be a meeting open to the public Thursday night at 6 pm in the school cafeteria.

Herron says anyone with questions is encouraged to attend.

-Meredith Saldana, KTEN News