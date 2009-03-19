Johnston County Airman Graduates Basic Training

From news release:

Air Force Airman Tanner J. Bryan has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

During the six weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization, core values, and military customs and courtesies; performed drill and ceremony marches, and received physical training, rifle marksmanship, field training exercises, and special training in human relations.

In addition, airmen who complete basic training receive credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

He is the son of Kerry and Jack Bryan of South Bullet Prairie Road, Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Bryan is a 2008 graduate of Tishomingo High School.