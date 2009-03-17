Red Cross Raises Funds in Tough Economy

In this economy charities are hoping for a little charity themselves to allow them to continue helping those in need. As the economy continues to struggle and extra cash is hard to find charities are receiving fewer donations, both Nationwide and right here in Texoma.

The Red Cross is in need as fire season is upon our area; the warm, dry weather sparking grass and house fires leaving many families in need. The Red Cross has received many item donations but also needs monetary donations to stay afloat. The money donated to the Red Cross is used for flood, tornado and house fire victims, giving families a place to stay, providing clothing, food, and medicine until families can get back on their feet.

In addition to receiving donations, the Red Cross also raises money on their own at events such as their annual garage sale. Local residents recently donated housing and other items to the garage sale and this weekend the Red Cross will open the sale to the public placing all profits from the sale into the Disaster Relief Fund. The Red Cross is hoping to raise more than double what they have in the past to help build funds that seem to be depleting.

Chairman of the Garage Sale Dean Carpenter says, "Last year we made about $6,000 and this year we hope to make around $15,000."

The garage sale will be held this weekend from March 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Midway Mall in Sherman. Sunday, the garage sale will be open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. If you would like to provide monetary donations, you can contact the Red Cross in Denison.

Christina Lusby, Reporting.