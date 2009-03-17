Coal County Airman Graduates Basic Training with Honors

From news release:

Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Michael Gallo has graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas.

During the six weeks of training, the airman studied the Air Force mission, organization, core values, and military customs and courtesies; performed drill and ceremony marches, and received physical training, rifle marksmanship, field training exercises, and special training in human relations.

In addition, airmen who complete basic training earn credits toward an associate in applied science degree relating through the Community College of the Air Force. He earned distinction as an honor graduate.

Gallo is the son of Richard and Deeanna Welshans of South Broadway St., Coalgate, Oklahoma. The airman is a 2007 graduate of Coalgate High School.