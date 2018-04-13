Teacher of the Month: Carol Taylor

Language Arts teacher Carol Taylor has been named the KTEN Texoma Chevy Dealers Teacher of the Month. The Tishomingo High School faculty member shared her favorite part of teaching with us: "When I see in a student's eyes that they actually understand and they get it, and I think that also makes them like what they're doing, is that grasp."
