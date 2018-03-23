Teacher of the Month: Robin Roberson

Robin Roberson is a counselor and Spanish teacher at Rock Creek High School in Bokchito, Oklahoma. She encourages students to appreciate the differences in people who speak different languages and come from different cultures. "We're all really more similar than we are different, she said. Roberson is the latest winner of the Texoma Chevy Dealers Teacher of the Month award.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.