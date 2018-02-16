Aviation firm relocates to Grayson County airport - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Aviation firm relocates to Grayson County airport

DENISON, Texas -- North Texas Regional Airport is getting a new tenant.

AMS Heli Design -- which turns helicopters into flying ambulances -- is relocating its headquarters from the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie to help accommodate growth. The company selected NTRA because of its location and growth potential.

AMS Heli Deisgn hopes to complete six to eight helicopter projects this year.