Tuesday Morning Forecast - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer
Member Center:
Create Account
|
Log In
Manage Account
|
Log Out
SITE SEARCH
Home
Most Popular Stories
Video
Submit a News Tip
News
Oklahoma Headlines
Texas Headlines
News
Crime
Texas Headlines
Oklahoma Headlines
National
Political
Video
KTEN.com Live Stream
Weather
KTEN Doppler Radar
Extreme Weather
Sports
High School Scoreboard: Week 12
College Sports News
Football
Baseball
Hockey
What's On
What's On NBC
Features
LIFESTYLE
Main
Entertainment
Money
Home/Family
Health
Food
Pets
Tech
Travel
Beauty & Style
Auto
VideoBytes
Press Releases
About KTEN
Meet the Team
What's On
Contact KTEN
KTEN Jobs
Sales Team
Advertising with KTEN Media
KTEN EEO Information
Closed Captioning
Legal Statements
Tuesday Morning Forecast
By Alan Mitchell, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Email
Connect
Biography
amitchell@kten.com
Home
Most Popular
KTENRewards.com – Weekly Deals!
Event Calendar
Classifieds
KTEN Videos
News
Local News
National News
Texas News
Oklahoma News
Texas Lottery
Oklahoma Lottery
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Doppler Radar
Live Chaser Video/Map
WebCams
Contact Us
Contact KTEN
Advertise with KTEN
KTEN Media Online Store
KTEN Career Opportunities
FCC Station Profile
Connect
Meet the Team
Connect with KTEN
KTEN RSS Feeds
Communities KTEN Serves
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTEN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our
Privacy Policy
, and
Terms of Service
, and
Ad Choices
.