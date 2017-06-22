Our Pet of the Week is an adorable puppy just two-and-a-half months old.

He is a large mixed breed who has two brothers and two sisters (who are also looking for new homes).

The Morton Street Animal Hospital says this dog is very sweet and loves to play. The adoption fee includes the first series of shots, wormer, flea treatment and a bath.

The Morton Street Animal Hospital is at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison. Call 903-465-4714 for more information.